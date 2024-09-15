Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $134.34 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

