Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $3.23 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

