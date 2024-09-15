Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

