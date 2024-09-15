WAXE (WAXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,373.86

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.94 or 0.00053204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $3,373.86 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

