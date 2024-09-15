Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $107,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

