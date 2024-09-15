Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $72.41 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.96 or 0.99838731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

