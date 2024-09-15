Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.64.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

