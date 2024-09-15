Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 109,326 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 56,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

