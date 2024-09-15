ViciCoin (VCNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $200.14 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for $20.10 or 0.00033494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ViciCoin has a market cap of $200.14 million and approximately $174,449.76 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,225 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

