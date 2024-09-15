VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

