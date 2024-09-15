V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.05% of V2X worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of V2X by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VVX opened at $50.71 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -390.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Boyd Noon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $68,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

