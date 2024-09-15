Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.11

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of C$52.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%. The company had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Urbana

In other news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. Corporate insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

