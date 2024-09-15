Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Issues Earnings Results

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 22.90%.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 4.6 %

URC stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.26. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$353.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.68.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

