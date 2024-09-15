Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Issues Earnings Results

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 22.90%.
Uranium Royalty Trading Down 4.6 %
URC stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.26. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$353.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.68.
About Uranium Royalty
