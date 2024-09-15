TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at DOWLING & PARTN

DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. Analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 in the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

