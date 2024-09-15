Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Roald Goethe Buys 159,396 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 159,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £36,661.08 ($47,941.78).
Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Roald Goethe purchased 300,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,923.89).
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
LON:TLW opened at GBX 22.92 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £334.63 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.12 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.32 ($0.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.