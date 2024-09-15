Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Roald Goethe Buys 159,396 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 159,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £36,661.08 ($47,941.78).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Roald Goethe purchased 300,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,923.89).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

LON:TLW opened at GBX 22.92 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £334.63 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.12 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.32 ($0.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

