Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 7,257,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,703,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.