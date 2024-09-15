Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 7,257,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,703,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
