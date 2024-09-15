True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.54

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as high as C$13.18. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 64,474 shares.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
