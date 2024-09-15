Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,531.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of Transcontinental stock remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
Transcontinental Company Profile
