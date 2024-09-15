Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,531.0 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

