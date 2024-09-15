Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.40

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 25740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.