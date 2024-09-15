Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.34.

LCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LCFS opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.45. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

