Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
TIRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,997. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
