Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GCT stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $706.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.76.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,588,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,308,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $482,029.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,588,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,308,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,741 shares of company stock worth $5,829,966 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

