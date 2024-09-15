Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

