Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $550.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.