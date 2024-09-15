Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

