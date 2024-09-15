Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 15,665 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after acquiring an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,887,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

