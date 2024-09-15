Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,758 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

