Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.34

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 338086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$223.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1890244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

