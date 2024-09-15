The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $478.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

