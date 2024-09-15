The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,310,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,558,000 after acquiring an additional 640,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

