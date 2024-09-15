The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $60.06 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.