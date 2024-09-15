Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,009.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,921. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

