TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.54 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00041023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,000,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,474,342 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

