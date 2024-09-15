Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases Shares of 42,880 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 182,970 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
