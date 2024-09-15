Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

