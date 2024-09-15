Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

