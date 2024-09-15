Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $255,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

BA stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

