Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.78 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

