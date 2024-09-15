Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 369 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.