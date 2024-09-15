Teilinger Capital Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

