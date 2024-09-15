Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TECX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Equities analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth about $7,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
About Tectonic Therapeutic
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
