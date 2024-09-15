Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 20,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,492.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

