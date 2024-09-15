Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 138,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 261,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after buying an additional 238,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
