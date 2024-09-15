TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TAT Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 7,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

