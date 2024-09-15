Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 57,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,222. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $718.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.