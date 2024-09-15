Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,256. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Conley Chee purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

