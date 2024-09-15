Synthetix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.17 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $469.01 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

