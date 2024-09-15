Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and $3.59 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,356,997,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,305,058,222 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

