Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023843 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

