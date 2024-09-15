StockNews.com Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

